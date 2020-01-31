The NBA plans to carry on Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna's, legacy.

On Friday afternoon, the organization announced they will be making a joint donation of $100,000 with the National Basketball Player Association to the MambaOnThree Foundation.

In addition, the NBA, NBPA and Nike revealed they will be honoring Gianna and Kobe by featuring their respective jersey numbers, 2 and 24, on the All-Star uniforms. "In addition, both teams will wear jersey patches displaying nine stars, representing those who lost their lives in the crash, including John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan," they shared. "The players will be wear the jerseys during the NBA All-Star Game at the United Center in Chicago on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET."

The patches will also be worn during the NBA Rising Stars event on Friday, Feb. 14 and the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night participants competing in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest and and AT&T Slam Dunk events on Saturday, Feb. 15.