Clothes You'll Wear Again and Again and Again...

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Groundhog Day! To partake in the repetitive nature—and burrowing woodchuck's superstition—do you have a handle on your closet's go-to garments that you find yourself wearing more than once a week? We're talking those mix-and-matchables that become renowned staple pieces in your daily wardrobe.

From must-have jeans (that make your legs look extra long) to the softest fisherman sweaters to an everyday tote bag and the comfiest kicks, we've handpicked an array of clothing, accessories, shoes and handbags that you'll find yourself repeating on more than one occasion. Both for their quality and versatility, these items will have you dressing the part over and over and over again.

Our favorite? It's a tie between this Levi's original trucker jacket and everyone's most trust-worthy accessory: a fitbit!

Check out our picks below!