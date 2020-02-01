So when Lopez was invited to host Saturday Night Live for the third time this past December, she decided to take her own advice and brag a little on the amazingness that is J. Lo.

"This year, I gotta be honest, I've been so blessed," gushed the New York City native. "First off, I got what every girl from the Bronx dreams of: Proposed to be a Yankee." And while saying yes to Alex Rodriguez was nice and all, don't be fooled by the new 10-carat rock that she got—she did so much more this past year than land herself a new fiancé.

"I had the biggest movie opening I've ever had that included a lap dance from Cardi B," continued the Hustlers star and producer. "I went on a sold-out tour and I slayed the Met Gala. And that's not a brag—a doctor diagnosed it on the spot as a fourth-degree slay. I'm about to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show. I walked the runway in Milan for the first time wearing a dress I wore 20 years ago. You know, some people said I look better now than then. And I'm not bragging, that's just, you know, gossip. And what else? Oh yeah, oh yeah, I had a big birthday: I turned 50!"