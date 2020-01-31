Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus' Daughter Is So Grown Up In Rare Video

They grow up so fast.

Diane Kruger shared a rare video of her and Norman Reedus' baby girl on Instagram Thursday night, and oh boy, is it a cute clip.

In the short video, the couple's 14-month-old daughter (whose name they have yet to reveal) saunters down a sidewalk at a speed much faster than the zombies on her father's The Walking Dead. She's also babbling a lot as she struts about, and in the caption, Kruger lamented over how quickly her first child is growing up.

"How is she pounding the pavement already!!" the Inglorious Bastards actress wrote. "Baby girl don't grow up so fast @bigbaldhead."

The "bigbaldhead" she was referring to, of course, was her zombie-slaying husband. For his part, Reedus commented on the video with nine red heart emojis followed by "u both."

Hilarie Burton, who's married to Reedus' TWD co-star Jeffrey Dean Morgan, commented on the post saying, "Big girl!!!"