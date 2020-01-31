Somebody come get this man!

In the best surprise of all time, Lizzobrought Harry Stylesout on stage to sing "Juice" together during her concert on Thursday night. The "Good As Hell" crooner was in Miami to perform at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl. "Juice" served as the grand finale, and what a finale it was!

In a video taken by one of the concertgoers, the star (who is fresh off the heels of winning three Grammys) is seen getting ready to start up the song when she says, "Hold up, I need to bring someone out. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Styles!" And the crowd went wild. Even one of her dancers looked shocked as the former One Direction member sauntered onto the stage in his pants and sweater vest combo, and her reaction is all of ours.

The two songbirds proceeded to get all the joy performing the bop of a track together.