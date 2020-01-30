It's time for an upgrade!

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion mogul husband Mossimo Giannulli are parting ways with their luxurious Bel Air mansion, according to TMZ. The pair has quietly put their gorgeous home on the market for $28,650,000, and it's located in one of the most sought out locations in Los Angeles. The house is 12,000-square-feet and includes 6 bedrooms and 9 baths.

While the two have been dealing with legal issues due to their alleged involvement in the recent college admissions scandal and the upcoming trial, sources confirm for the outlet that this move has nothing to do with their current trouble with the law. Apparently, Mossimo has always been a big fan of architecture, and the pair tends to switch up their properties every few years.

Which is the only reason that someone would want to part with this gorgeous compound. The property is filled with beautiful greenery, a step down living room and a paneled library. Safe to say, this place is practically heaven on earth.