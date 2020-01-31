Hello, and welcome to Super Bowl bootcamp.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are studying film and mastering their game plan for Sunday night's championship match up in Miami, so you might as well hit the books as well at E!'s makeshift football academy.

No, we're not here to tell you that Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a once-in-a-generation talent with a cunning ability to keep a play alive and the confidence and strength to gun it at will, or remark how that led him to notch the NFL's third-ever 50-passing touchdown season is his first season as starter, collecting an MVP trophy along the way.

Nor do we want to talk about how the 49ers won big on their gamble to trade a second round draft pick to lift Tom Brady's capable backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, out of New England. Or how the under-recruited Eastern Illinois University grad has proven to be money in third-down situations. Though if you're into all that, might we suggest boning up here and here?