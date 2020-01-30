Ciara Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

Ciaraand Russell Wilson are leveling up their family by one.

The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they're expecting their third child! The announcement was shared on both of their respective Instagram accounts.

For her post, Ciara shared an enviable shot of her standing on large rocks on beach on the Turks & Caicos Islands, her growing baby bump on full display as she donned a red bathing suit.

"Number 3," she captioned the sunny shot. As for Russell, he shared a similar photo from a different perspective.

His photo was a selfie with his singer love blurred in the background. He also used "Number 3" as his caption. Three, of course, is the NFL player's official number as the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The athlete is also wearing a diamond "3" necklace in the photo.

The two stars are already parents to Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara welcomed her first child, son Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex-fiancé Future in May 2014.