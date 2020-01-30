Ciara Is Pregnant! Look Back at Her and Russell Wilson's Cutest Pics

by kelli boyle | Thu., 30 Jan. 2020 11:14 AM

Ciaraand Russell Wilson are leveling up their family by one.

The couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday that they're expecting their third child! The announcement was shared on both of their respective Instagram accounts.

For her post, Ciara shared an enviable shot of her standing on large rocks on beach on the Turks & Caicos Islands, her growing baby bump on full display as she donned a red bathing suit.

"Number 3," she captioned the sunny shot. As for Russell, he shared a similar photo from a different perspective.

His photo was a selfie with his singer love blurred in the background. He also used "Number 3" as his caption. Three, of course, is the NFL player's official number as the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. The athlete is also wearing a diamond "3" necklace in the photo.

The two stars are already parents to Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017. Ciara welcomed her first child, son Future Zahir Wilburn, with ex-fiancé Future in May 2014.

Photos

Ciara's 2019 American Music Awards Outfits

Now that Future and Sienna are about to gain a baby sibling, let's take a look through Ciara and Russell's cutest photos.

Check out the vertical gallery below to see the soon-to-be family of five's sweetest moments.

Ciara, Instagram 2020

Instagram

Third Time's The Charm!

Ciara is pregnant with her third child! She and husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson announced on Jan. 30 that their third bundle of joy is on the way.

"Number 3," the star wrote in her Instagram announcement.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Level Up!

To share his excitement about their baby news, Russell also shared a selfie on his Instagram that debuted his wife's growing baby belly. Naturally, his caption matched Ciara's.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

#GirlDad

Following the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, Russell shared a series of touching selfies showing him goofing around with Ciara and their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson.

Referencing a news anchor's story about Bryant expressing his pride over having four daughters, Russell captioned his post, "#girldad."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Heart & Soul

Ciara gushed over her main men when she posted this too cool photo of Russell and their son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

"My Heart Can't Take It. #ClassicMoments," she wrote.

Russell commented and said, "Heart & Soul."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Go And Take A Ride With Me

In the words of Beyoncé, there's just so much damn swag in this selfie Ciara and Russell took in their car.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

The family of four absolutely sleigh-ed Christmas 2019 with this merry and bright pic.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Flying In Style

The singer shared this adorable photo of her entire family wearing matching Seattle Sounders gear in November 2019. The NFL player became a part owner of the soccer team in August 2019.

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Vibes

Russell couldn't help but gush over his love for her 34th birthday in October.

"Since the moment I met you," he said, "You've gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children. No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family. Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Take Me Out To The Ball Game

The couple looked fly AF in their matching Yankees gear at a game in October 2019.

"Yankee Days with my Baby," Ciara wrote in her Instagram caption.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Couple Goals

"Lead and I'll Follow Baby..." the singer joked on her Instagram before walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors. 
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Christmas 2018

Instagram

Naughty or Nice?

The couple looked happy posing in photo booth days before Christmas. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Birthday

Instagram

Birthday Celebrations

The family looked full of life celebrating their daughter Sienna's birthday .

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Riding Partners

"Riding partners 4 Life", Ciara captioned this photo on Instagram.
Ciara, Russell Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson, Future Zahir Wilburn, Kids' Choice Sports 2019

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

Red Carpet Ready

Now that's a cute family! Ciara and Russell walked the orange carpet at the 2019 Kid's Choice Awards along with their two kids. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Family Fun

Ciara shared this adorable photo on her Instagram of her husband and kids playing in the sand. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Pizza Time

Nothing is better than sitting down with family and eating pizza! Just ask Ciara and Russell Wilson. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Vacation Mode

The adorable couple posted this selfie on Instagram while vacationing. 

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

China Nights

The singer wrote, "Rocking our Qi Pao & Tang Zhuang! What an incredible experience! Traditional Chinese Fashion is Amazingly Beautiful! #China."

Ciara, Russell Wilson

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Football Stars

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback walks with his wife after NFL football training camp on July 31, 2017 in Renton, Washington.

Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

Disney Darlings

Ciara and her main man have some fun at Shanghai Disney. The singer wrote, "Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand."

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Instagram

Engaged!

Ciara drew Russell Wilson's animal instincts during their Seychelles vacation, where he popped the question!

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Pleasure Island

The NFL star and his leading lady took a break from their busy schedules for a relaxing vacation in Mexico. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Better Together

Catwoman and Batman to the rescue!

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Dirty Dancing

Wilson surely scored major points with the "I Bet" songstress for breaking out those sexy moves.

Ciara, Russell Wilson Jersey

Instagram

Good Luck Charm

Could Ci Ci be the Seattle Seahawks' good-luck charm? The singer was on hand to support her man during a winning effort against the Chicago Bears. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Hot and Heavy

It wouldn't be a beachfront vacation without a seductive photo shoot.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Beach Bums

Ciara and Russell's bods are so unreal. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Taylor Swift Concert

Suzi Pratt/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Sing It!

Taylor Swift fans were treated to an extra sweet surprise when Ciara and Russell showed up during the Seattle stop on her 1989 World Tour.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Harris, 2015 BET Awards

Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images for BET

Fresh to Death

Wowza! The lovebirds made quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2015 BET Awards.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Look of Love

The couple look happier than ever in this adorable selfie. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson, Instagram

Instagram

Staying Strong

"Children and giving back are a big part of both of Russell and Ciara's lives," a source told E! News after a visit to Seattle Children's Hospital. "That trip also brought them very close. It was nice for Ciara to see how amazing Russell is with kids. They hope to make many more visits in the near future." 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, ESPY Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Red Carpet Royalty

What better time to step out in fierce, coordinating ensembles than the 2015 ESPYs?

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Partners in Crime

After all, there's no "I" in team.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

All Smiles

The celeb couple definitely turned up the heat at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Watch Me Whip

The secret to a long-lasting relationship? Not being afraid to let loose and dance every now and then. 

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Wilson just can't take his eyes off his gorgeous lady love.

Russell Wilson, Ciara Harris

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Future First Family?

Now that's what a date night looks like! The gorgeous couple attended President Barack Obama's Japan state dinner at the White House together in April. 

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Instagram

Instagram

All Wrapped Up

Even during brief trips in the car these two can't keep their hands off each other.  

Ciara, Russell Wilson

Instagram

Charity Work

Taking time to help others is what keeps this couple inseparable. 

