Hilary Duff Recalls Having Mom Guilt Over Baby No. 2

Hilary Duff figured out how to be a mom of two on the way.

On Wednesday, the Lizzie McGuire star opened up about struggling with mom guilt before welcoming daughter Banks, 15 months, with husband Matthew Koma. Speaking with PureWow, Hilary revealed that the guilt came from fears that it would affect her relationship with 7-year-old son Luca, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.

"The guilt that I felt for bringing her into the world was so big," she told the outlet. "It was just he and I for so long that he was like, ‘Why? Why, Mom? Why would you do this? I really just love the way it is.' And it wasn't bratty, it was just so sad."

She added, "I was like, ‘How do I reverse this?! It's too late now.' It's such big feelings. When you're pregnant, everything just feels more magnified."

Thankfully, Luca's attitude towards his little sister changed when Banks arrived in October 2018.