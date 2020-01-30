A 2020 Super Bowl ad starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend has undergone a substantial edit before the big game in wake of Kobe Bryant's death.

The commercial, advertising Hyundai's luxury vehicle brand Genesis' first SUV, the Genesis GV80, no longer contains a helicopter in its opening scene. The original version of the full ad was posted earlier this week and was recently replaced with the edited version.

Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, including two other teenage girls, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California this past Sunday.

"Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial," a Genesis spokesperson told USA Today in an statement on Wednesday. "The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families."