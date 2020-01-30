For Jonah Hill and his family, Kobe Bryant was more than just another basketball player.

As celebrities, athletes and fans continue to pay tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers player, one actor is sharing a fond memory he had with Kobe at the Staples Center.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Jonah looked back on a special basketball game where he had the chance to sit courtside with his late brother Jordan Feldstein.

"This photo represents a LOT more. I'm sitting next to my brother and he's taking this. It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind (in the middle of a game!)," Jonah shared. "My brother and I grew up worshiping the Lakers and because of my job, we got to sit next to Kobe and the whole team! I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it's one of my favorite memories ever."