Nicki Minaj's dreams are coming true. The hip-hop icon will be the guest judge on the RuPaul's Drag Race season 12 premiere on Friday, Feb. 28 on VH1.

Look for Nicki to sit alongside host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews to kick off the new season. According to VH1, the global superstar will make a surprise debut on the runway.

Nicki tweeted about her involvement and said her guest appearance was "a dream of mine for so long." In a new promo she says, "I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag. Show up and make herstory. Boom."

The quick teaser for the season 12 premiere also features Nicki telling one of the 13 RuPaul's Drag Race contestants, "You look like a Barbie out of the box."