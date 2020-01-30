We've all had those days!

Savannah Guthrie just proved that she may be a highly skilled broadcaster with a thriving career, but when it comes to putting on her clothes in the morning, even she sometimes has trouble. The Today show host shared a hilarious picture on her Instagram of herself with her dress turned the wrong way, and her reaction is epic.

"Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I'm like," she captioned two photos of herself looking less than pleased. She even talked about the moment on-air with her co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin. "See that's why I dressed backwards today. I was distracted," she shared. "I've been up since 3:30 a.m. watching the match."

Savannah isn't letting the funny little mishap slow her down. In fact, she later took to the social media platform to share a throwback photo of her agility.