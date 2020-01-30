Savannah Chrisley's fiancé Nic Kerdiles is professing his love for her amid months of speculation about their relationship, while acknowledging that the two have had "many trials and tribulations"...and that she gets on his nerves sometimes.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and her fiancé got engaged over Christmas 2018 and sparked breakup rumors late last year. Nic later said on her dad Todd Chrisley's podcast Chrisley Confessions that he and Savannah were fine and still engaged, adding, "We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship." Savannah later said in an E! News interview that while she and Nic are indeed still engaged, they are "taking some steps back" in their relationship.

Nic recently shared on his Instagram page a photo of a smiling Samantha, who is not wearing an engagement ring. She has not been seen with one in newly shot Instagram pics for months.

"This one is something special," Nic wrote. "I am not sure how I got this lucky to have found my best friend so early in my life. While others may think different from what they see on Instagram, our relationship has had so many trials and tribulations... but what makes this so special, is that our love never waivers."

"@savannahchrisley, you may annoy the s--t out of me sometimes, but you annoy the s--t out of me, while loving me unconditionally [grinning emoji].. so thank you for that [kissing emoji]! I am so proud of the woman you've become and work to continue being. I love you babe!"