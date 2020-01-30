Anthony Delorenzo takes a mean mirror selfie. But despite his impressive abs and history with Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giuidice, it doesn't sound like the two are going to become an item any time soon.

"He's a good guy," notes Giudice's RHONJ co-star Melissa Gorga in this clip from Wednesday's Watch What Happens Live. As she explained earlier, Anthony (AKA Tony "The Hot Pool Guy," whose get-together with Giudice last December prompted romance buzz) is her husband Joe Gorga's childhood friend and maintains a similarly platonic relationship with her sister-in-law.

"I would love for her to end up with Tony," Gorga tells host Andy Cohen. "But I honestly don't think that that's going to happen." What does she make of the shirtless selfie, then?

"I think they're both single right now," the Bravo personality continues. "So, they're just like of like, 'Hey, look at me.' 'Well, look at me.'"

RHONJ audiences have met Tony—the contractor responsible for building Giudice's backyard pool—before, but he resurfaced in a different light during last night's new episode.