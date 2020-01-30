Blake Lively Says 5-Year-Old Daughter James Is "So Intimidated" By Jimmy Fallon

by Jess Cohen | Thu., 30 Jan. 2020 4:17 AM

Jimmy Fallon has found his number one fan: James Reynolds!

It turns out, the daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is super starstruck by the late-night host. During Blake's chat with Jimmy on Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress explained that her daughter couldn't make it to the show because she's "so intimidated" by Jimmy.

As some fans will remember, Blake and Ryan's daughter previously called Jimmy "dada" during a hilarious and heartwarming video back in 2016. After Jimmy gifted Blake a cardboard cut-out of himself, Lively spotted James giving the cut-out a kiss, referring to Jimmy as her dad! So, when Jimmy asked for an update on James on Wednesday night, Blake told the host, "We gotta stay away from you, Jimmy."

"She is so intimidated by you," The Rhythm Section star shared, adding that her 5-year-old daughter was too nervous to come to the show.

Blake went on to say that James, who is featured in her BFF Taylor Swift's song "Gorgeous," is more starstruck by Jimmy than T.Swift!

"She's like buddies with Taylor Swift, no problem, Jimmy Fallon, can't speak," Blake told the host. "You are Beyoncé to her. She's very, very, very intimidated."

James is the eldest daughter of Blake and Ryan, who are also parents to 3-year-old Inez Reynolds. The couple also recently welcomed a third daughter, but have yet to reveal her name. So, how is the family of five doing these days?

"I have so many children," Blake laughed. "It's a bit of a tough adjustment in our house, but it's good. I have two other daughters, so my oldest is very into the baby, but my middle child, eh, not so much."

"We're thinking of keeping her," the 32-year-old Gossip Girl alum joked.

It sounds like the relationship has gotten better though, after Blake told Inez she'd get to teach her sister "everything she knows," Inez told the baby, "Oh, I didn't love you but now I do."

Take a look at the videos above to see Blake talk about family, her new movie and breaking her hand!

