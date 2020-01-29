Michael Strahan is neither confirming nor denying the existence of a feud between him and his Live with Kelly and Michael co-host Kelly Ripa.

Instead, the former athlete is giving carefully-worded responses in an interview published Monday by the New York Times. As gentle as his answers to the interviewer's question were they also reveal the star wasn't exactly thrilled by the "experience," as he calls it.

To start, Michael says when he first started his career in television, he was surprised by the "selfish" behaviors he witnessed. "In sports, you can put as many great players as you want on a team, but if one guy out there is worried about himself, it will not work. Then on television, I've had jobs where I got there and felt like: Wow, I didn't know I was supposed to be a sidekick," the 48-year-old explains. "I thought I was coming here to be a partner."

Nonetheless, for four years, Strahan diligently performed his duties onscreen, even as he and Kelly struggled to maintain a working relationship behind closed doors.