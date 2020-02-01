Harry Styles sure lives up to his name.

The singer and former member of One Direction, who celebrates his 26th birthday on Saturday, has cemented his place in the celebrity fashion world over the years. He can wow in fancy outfits by Gucci, like he did at the 2019 Met Gala—which he co-chaired. He also still looks stylish in simpler suits and casualwear.

Animal prints? Check. Florals? Not just for spring. Painted nails? Why not? Styles is nothing if not fashion forward and a true celebrity style icon.

"I love the clothes," he told Dazed & Confused magazine in 2019. "That helps a lot. Just going on stage in a nuts suit with a bunch of sequins makes you feel good, and then you want to play."

He also told The Guardian, "What women wear. What men wear. For me it's not a question of that. If I see a nice shirt and get told, 'But it's for ladies.' I think: 'Okaaaay? Doesn't make me want to wear it less though.' I think the moment you feel more comfortable with yourself, it all becomes a lot easier."

"A part of it was having, like, a big moment of self-reflection. And self-acceptance. I think it's a very free, and freeing, time," he added. "I think people are asking, 'Why not?' a lot more. Which excites me. It's not just clothes where lines have been blurred, it's going across so many things. I think you can relate it to music, and how genres are blurring."