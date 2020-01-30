Valentine's Day Lingerie & Undies to Spice Up Your Night

E-Comm: Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp;amp; Undies

We're mere moments away from the month of amour, and if you're anything like us—we love love!—you're in prep mode. Snap up some chocolates, grab some candles with bewitching scents, but most of all, don't forget to decorate your bod in satin and lace!

While we were looking for some lingerie goodies that we could fall in love with, we made a list to share with you, too. There's babydolls and bustiers, garters and designer bralettes, and stunning sets that will leave your jaw on the floor.

Whether you're spending V Day with your beloved, your besties, or yourself, shop our picks below to give the evening a little extra heat. You never know where the night may take you! It's best to be prepared...

Colina Unlined Plus

This soft and romantic set is ridiculously adorable. First, there's the bustier with garters, in a sheer white fabric with red heart and bow accents. Then there's the matching thong undies that continue the tasteful trend, if a little cheekily. It's a fantastic pairing that says "Valentine's Day" without screaming it. 

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$70
$60 AdoreMe
INC Women's Sheer Lips Bralette & Panty Collection

Just because it's V Day doesn't mean you have to be uncomfortable! Ditch the underwire and rock this bralette and panty set, featuring sheer black paneling accented with a red lipstick kiss print. And even though the undies feature a double-strap style at the hip, fret not. They're full-bottomed, so there's no thongage to worry about here.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$30
Bra $28 Macy's Brief $15 Macy's
Lara May Lace and Bow Teddy

A blend of stunning lace and sneaky mesh panels, this teddy is ready for anything Valentine's related. It's sweetly feminine with a little bit of an edge, featuring bow detailing, adjustable straps and a snap crotch, and is available up to a size 2X. It also comes in standard sizing, and is available in other V Day-friendly colors like white and black.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$30
$18 Frederick's
Ava Wrap

Slip into a little silk as you wrap yourself in this luxurious robe, made of 100% silky charmeuse with a hint of lace detailing at the end of each sleeve. We love the siren red color, but it's also available in black and white if that's more your speed.

 

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$550 Natori
Jason Wu Velvet Bandeau Bralette

Forget the red and pink lace! Instead, go for burgundy velvet (with, yes, a little black lace trim) in this bandeau bra designed by celeb favorite Jason Wu. Wireless cups with side boning and a non-slip grip will hold you in place, and there's optional straps if you feel you need a little extra support. Bonus: there's a matching thong to go with it.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$50 Bloomingdale's
Cupid Set

Va va voom! This is one of those sets where you can't resist getting the whole thing. Sure, you could grab the super sexy underwire bra made of sheer tulle and scattered embroidered pink and red scattered hearts, but that's only part of the story. Tell the full tale with the matching garters, briefs, or if you're daring, go for the thong.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
Bra $265 Agent Provcoateur Garter $145 Agent Provocateur Brief $130 Agent Provocateur
Plus Size Time's Up Bustier Set

Sexy meets bold in this bustier set, with molded underwire cups and removable, adjustable spaghetti straps. Structured boning offers support, while the sheer mesh back has hook and eye closures. It's finished with a lace hem and adjustable garter straps, and also comes with a matching g-string. Now all you need is a feather boa to match.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$32 Yandy.com
Red Fishnet Set

Go full pin-up in this underwire bra, and never regret it. Fishnet fabric is featured in this classic longline design, with seamed detailing that speaks to the sexiness of days gone by. Make sure you get the matching bottoms to complete the set.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
Bra $28 Pretty Little Thing Thong $15 Pretty Little Thing
Oh la la Cheri Plunge Neck Lace Bodysuit

Not into pink? Can't abide by red? Already stocked up on black and white? Then how about plum? The color gets its due in a romantic floral lace halter bodysuit with a plunge neckline, t-back, and cheeky cut. And the fabric features spandex, in case you have a little too much chocolate (as if there's such a thing).

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$35
$15 Nordstrom Rack
Avidlove V-Neck Lace Babydoll

Why not take the main Valentine's Day colors and put 'em all on a babydoll? Sounds good to us! With a black and white lace bodice, red skirt and black and white lace trim, you'll have all the bases covered... and look sexy as all get out. The back features a bra buckle with a keyhole opening, and it comes with a matching g-string. But the most important part? The size range goes from S to 4XL.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$17 Amazon
Rosa Cami Set

Charmeuse and sheer lace meet in this two-piece set, with the top sporting adjustable straps and the tap pants featuring an elasticized waist. And though we like the ivory just to switch things up a bit, it also comes in a softly romantic shell pink.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$88 Revolve
Only Hearts Silk Charmeuse Mini Slip Dress

When baby pink isn't enough, say it in this electric pink mini slip dress. With lace insets and adjustable straps, the fabric is non-stretch, but stunning none the less. Wear it while you're getting ready for your night... or if you're daring make it your whole outfit. 

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$168 Shopbop
Red Lace Sheer Off Shoulder Bodysuit

Amp up the sexy when you rock this red lace bodysuit, with soft stretch and an off-the-shoulder neckline. It has long sleeves and a snap-bottom closure, with a nylon/spandex shell. Under a skirt, with pants, or even on its own, it's a stunning statement piece.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$50
$35 Torrid
Agent Provocateur Demelza Floral-Embroidered Garter Belt

Garters may seem like an outdated notion given that thigh highs have existed for eons, but there's something undeniably sexy about them. For example, how can you deny the alluring sultriness of this garter from Agent Provocateur, with its floral-embroidered tulle trim, a classic high-waist style, adjustable straps and a hook and eye back? Rowr.

Valentine's Day Lingerie &amp; Undies
$285 Neiman Marcus

While you're hunting out some good Valentine's Day finds, make sure you wear your heart on your sleeve with these fashionable finds, and get your best feminist friends some good Galentine's Gifts!

Trending Stories

