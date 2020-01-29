Jessica Simpson never thought she would be an Open Book about one aspect of her childhood.

Before the release of her upcoming memoir, the businesswoman and fashion designer sat down for a revealing interview with NBC News' Hoda Kotb.

During the discussion, Jessica opened up about the sexual abuse she endured during her childhood and why she was hesitate to share it.

"At the time, I didn't really understand what was happening. I knew something was wrong. I knew it was wrong what was going on," the singer shared on Today. "This was a very close person, and she was being abused. It happened throughout a long time in my life."

Jessica continued, "I was a preacher's daughter. I was taught to be a virgin until I got married and so I never wanted to share these sexual things that were happening because I didn't want to hurt anybody." Ultimately, Jessica told her parents and they reacted "the best that they could."