DJ Khaled Shares First Photo of Baby No. 2

Baby Aalam Khaled has made his Instagram debut!

On Tuesday, DJ Khaled shared his first photo of his newborn son on social media, giving his followers a first look at his and wife Nicole Tuck's baby boy. In the sweet photograph, the couple's eldest son Asahd, 3, can be seen stepping into his new role as big brother as he and Aalam, who adorably swaddled up, snuggle in bed together.

"BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM !" the proud dad captioned his post. Jan 20 . 2020 Time 11 : 42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds 4 ounces WE THE BEST ! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS !"

After sharing the precious moment he captured between his boys, the "Top Off" hitmaker took to Instagram again to explain the special meaning behind Aalam's name. According to his post, which features a screenshot of the name's Arabic definition, the moniker "is an indirect Quranic name for boys and girls that means ‘world.'" He accompanied the pic with the caption, "Aalam Khaled MY SON !"