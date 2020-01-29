Nikki Bella is ready to add a new title to her already impressive resume: Mom!
That's right, the Total Bellas star announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.
And wait, there's more! Her sister Brie Bella is also expanding the family alongside husband Daniel Bryan with baby No. 2.
While congratulations are in order for both sisters, there's something extra special about expecting your very first child. And when it's with the man of your dreams? It doesn't get much better.
"I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I'm thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers," Nikki shared in a previous Instagram post. "Sometimes we have a door shut and we don't understand why, but honestly there is always a reason."
She continued, "I have been through that. And not through that just as a break up but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see."
As we celebrate not one but two pregnancy reveals, take a look back on Nikki's sweetest quotes about family and motherhood in our gallery below.
Instagram
On Artem's Parenting Skills
"And can we just say, how cute is Artem with Birdie? And she loves him…he's going to make an amazing father." —Nikki on The Bellas Podcast
Instagram
On Artem's Family Support
"His dad asked his mom so his mom could ask Artem when we were having kids. I started to think, 'Is it because I'm old? Did he Google and know I'm going to be 36 in November and he's like, 'Well those eggs are shriveling up, so she better get pregnant.'" —Nikki joking on The Bellas Podcast
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
On Fertility
"I'm in this unfortunate situation where I'm 36 and everyone is reminding me, 'Your eggs, your eggs!' So, I'm freezing my eggs. I also found out I have PCOS—it kills your fertility. I'm getting brown spots all over my face, acne, weight fluctuations and hair loss. I actually just found out and was devastated. You research it, and there is no cure. I just pray I have some fertile eggs left and that I can still be a mom. So yes, I do feel like being a mom is in my future. I am just not sure how soon." —Nicky to Health magazine
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
On Brie Bella's Influence
"I look at my sister and my sister is the best form of birth control ever made. I look at her, and I get exhausted, and I'm like, 'How can I have a kid right now in my life.' I'm just in a different place in my life. I'm in a different place today than I was a year ago, than I was three years ago, five years ago, and one day I do want to be a mom. But that's just not right now. I'll admit, I am not craving it. My ovaries and I, we're not craving babies." —Nikki on The Bellas Podcast in May 2019
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
On How Many Kids
"I want twins. I want a boy and a girl and I want to knock it out all at once. I want an epidural right when I [go] into labor. I don't want to feel anything. Those are the things I want." —Nikki on The Bellas Podcast
Instagram
On Artem's Parenthood Predictions
"I remember [Artem] used to tell me, ‘You just seem like you would be a mom one day. It's so weird to think you weren't.'" —Nikki to People
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
On Balancing Motherhood & Work
"I kinda wanna show my sister that you can still do the things that you love and need to do in life while being a mom and so today, I hired a nanny. It's one of my best friend's cousins. She's experienced with kids." —Nikki on Total Bellas after babysitting baby Birdie