Brie and Nikki Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant

Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella!

The Total Bellas stars are BOTH pregnant! That's right, Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan. The best part? The sisters are due a week and a half apart!



"[It was] a total surprise," Nikki tells People. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

"Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" Brie shares with the outlet. "People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy!"

This exciting news comes just under three years after Brie and Bryan (née Bryan Danielson), both WWE stars, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. The couple welcomed their first child in May 2017.

The baby news also comes just weeks after Nikki and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem announced their engagement. In early January, Nikki took to Instagram to share the engagement news with her fans.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November!" Nikki wrote. "We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

Along with the announcement, Nikki, 36, and Artem, 37, both shared a photo of the gorgeous engagement ring.