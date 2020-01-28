90 Day Fiance's Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith Announce Split

Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith have called it quits.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the 90 Day Fiancé star announced that she and Smith were separating. "I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She added, "Thank you guys for following our story, we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than we can offer at the moment."

Before posting a more heated message to her Instagram Stories, Franco signed off the first message by writing, "Lots of love from us."

Smith, who currently lives in South Africa, also took to social media to share his side of the story, essentially accusing Franco of being unfaithful. "Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn't work for me. I'll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn't even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery."