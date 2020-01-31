Carly Pearce's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 31 Jan. 2020 4:00 AM
Getty Images/E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Every little thing you give could just make a difference this Valentine's Day!
The most romantic day of the year is quickly approaching and pressure is on to find that perfect gift for your spouse, best friend or family member. Fortunately, country music singer Carly Pearce is here to help as she prepares to celebrate the big day with husband Michael Ray.
"Less is more," the "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer shared with E! News exclusively. "I truly believe it's the thought that counts! Just make the one you love feel special."
And in between gift gifting—may we recommend her new self-titled album available February 14—Carly has one special man on her heart.
"I'm most excited to be celebrating my first Valentine's Day as a married gal," she shared with us. "That's the ultimate example of love!"
From fashionable Lululemon gear to a fantastic microphone for karaoke, see what Carly recommends in her gift guide below.
"For any runners like me, Garmin has some of the greatest workout watches. I use the Forerunner 245 and I've loved it for years! The perfect gift for any fitness-loving significant other."
"Cooking is my love language. We love cooking together and having some fun with it by putting our own spin on recipes. A cooking class is a fun take on the classic date night, and you can learn new recipes to try out at home."
"Michael and I love going to shows together to support other artists and friends chasing their dreams on stage. Make it a date night and a fun memory as a couple!" And BTW, Carly is hitting the road this year!
"It's no secret that I love working out and feeling my best, especially when I'm traveling on tour. Although I love working out outside, the weather doesn't always agree with me. Planet Fitness is perfect for cold or rainy days or if I want to workout with free weights or other equipment. I can go to any gym wherever I am in the country and feel at home. A new membership could help motivate you and your partner to workout and spend that quality time together."
"I love gifts that inspire productivity, positivity and give back. BestSelf's SELF Journal is a motivational gift for everyone to not only help spark creativity, but help your partner be the best version of themselves. I also love that with each order, a meal is donated to a family in need through Feeding America."
"Lululemon is one of my go-to brands for workout gear. Their breathable material is hard to beat. Plus, who doesn't love a comfy hoodie?"
"Michael and I are goofy and don't always take ourselves too seriously. A karaoke mic can help revamp date nights and show off your silly side."
"My husband Michael and I are wine lovers, and we love trying new blends. We could spend hours picking the perfect bottle of wine. Wine subscription services like Vinebox is the ultimate gift for wine lovers to try something new each month."
"2019 was an incredible year for Michael and I. We got married, went on our honeymoon and had an amazing year in our individual careers. Remembering those moments is so special, and a photo collage of your favorite moments together will bring those moments back to life. A trip to Hobby Lobby is always fun, too!"
"We have hectic schedules, so the time that we get to spend together is precious. Whether your trip is a weekend-long or a week-long, it's so refreshing to reconnect with your partner and spend quality time together outside of the crazy schedules at home. We just got back from our honeymoon in Jamaica—already missing it!"
Looking for that perfect Galentine's Day gift? We have some suggestions in our guide here.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?