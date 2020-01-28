Why YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Doesn't Want to Name Her Blackmailer

"To be honest, I don't think that is your story to tell. If anyone is going to have the right to tell on these blackmailers, it's gonna be me," she continued. "How I deal with this situation, what information I would like to share, at the end of the day, it's my story. You are destroying people's lives that aren't even involved in this. I ask that you stop this."

Nikkie explained that she worked with police to find out exactly who was blackmailing her. She revealed that she not only knows who it is, but she knows where they live, their phone numbers, home address and, as she put it, "how they treated people around me to get more information on my true story."

"Let me tell you, when I found out exactly who was behind this all, I was shocked," the YouTube personality shared. "This is not a person that any of you know. It is someone that I don't even personally know."

Upon learning the identity of her blackmailer, she said it's been both a freeing and frightening experience.

"It's frightening because you know that someone is out there so evil to be able to do this, to out someone when it should never be their place to out anyone," Nikkie expressed. "But it's also freeing because now that I know who did this, I can keep an eye out. And it gives me a perspective as to what people are really like."