Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell and More to Present at 2020 Oscars

The countdown is on for the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and more artists will join the star-studded list of presents for the 92nd Academy Awards next month. the lineup also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig.

"We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies," said show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain. "Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience."

Previously announced Oscars presents include Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and as E! News previously shared, this year's ceremony won't have a host, just like last year. More announcements in regards to the Oscars ceremony will be announced in the coming weeks.