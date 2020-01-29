Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are stronger together.

The superstar singer and her trainer beau love to get in the zone. Over the years, the celeb couple has posted a series of clips from their joint workouts online, sharing their moves with fans. Now, Sam is opening up about training and working up a sweat with his leading lady.

"[Britney] is a natural born athlete, so the info she has about working out combined with what I know about fitness, is what you see when we collaborate on new moves that we do together," Sam tells E! News. "It looks great on camera, but the moves are much harder in person than they look."

"We work out a lot together. We run, we do a lot of yoga, we really challenge ourselves to do different types of exercises," Sam continues. "A lot of the yoga moves that she does I just can't do. She is a natural born athlete and she pushes herself, combining dancing along with various workouts."