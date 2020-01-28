Kobe Bryant to Be Honored During the 2020 Oscars Ceremony

Hollywood's biggest night will honor one of its very own stars.

The 2020 Oscars are only a couple of weeks away, but that doesn't mean there isn't room to add something new to the telecast. E! News can confirm that the Academy will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were two of nine people who passed away due to the incident, which is still under investigation.

As fans of the Lakers legend might recall, Kobe earned an Oscar Award in 2018 for Best Animated Short Film. The movie, which was titled Dear Basketball, was based on a poem he wrote to announce his retirement from the NBA.

The short film was directed and animated by Glen Keane, who is best known for his work on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and many others.