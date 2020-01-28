Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant didn't get the chance to make her own history.

Her father Kobe Bryant's place in the record books, as one of the best to ever play the game of basketball, is set. His life ended preposterously too soon at the age of 41, but his 13-year-old daughter's life had barely begun.

And, oh, did father and daughter have plans.

A video making the rounds from a telecast of one of the NBA games they attended together after Kobe retired in 2016 shows him and Gianna—or Gigi, as she was familiarly known—sitting courtside, heads together as he breaks down the play they had just witnessed. She nods and, though you can't hear what she's saying, you see they've arrived at the same conclusion.

But that's what happens when you're coached by the greatest—you become an expert in your own right.