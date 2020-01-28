Scoop x Walmart's New Styles Have Us Ready for Spring

Outside, the weather may still be saying winter. But with Walmart's new launch of Scoop goodies, we're feeling pretty springy!

There's a little bit of everything for everyone, no matter your tastes. Ready to go line dancing with fashion's foray into western wear? There's a boot for that. Want to unleash your inner animal and embrace the leopard print trend? Don't miss out on this skirt. How about a cute pair of overalls you can wear here, there and everywhere? Yup, they've got those too! And they even offer a great size range, covering XXS to XXXL, and up to a size 20 in some cases.

There's a ton of different things to choose from, including printed jumpsuits, bandanna scarves, stylish block-heeled sandals and more. We picked out some of our faves to get you started. Shop them below, and prep your closet for spring!

High Low Wrap Dress

Midi in the front and floor length in the back, this cute wrap dress is ready for anything you want to throw at it, whether it's a professional event or party time. Made of 100% rayon, it also features a v-neck, has an easy-tie belt, and sports 3/4 bell sleeves.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$39 Walmart
Avery Western Boot

Kick up your heels and embrace the burgeoning cowboy trend in a stylish take on an old western favorite. These are manmade (vegans rejoice!) with a solid 2.5" stacked block heel, ensuring you can line dance the night away. And they're the perfect boot to wear with spring skirts.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$45 Walmart
Faux Leather Jacket

You'll look red hot in this faux leather moto jacket, with an asymmetrical zip front and silver-tone buttons to complement the zipper accents at the chest, pockets and cuffs. Dress it up or down, and if you're the klutzy type, rest easy. It's machine washable.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$40 Walmart
Ruffle Tiered Skirt

Embrace your animal instincts and show a little leg! Feminine tiered ruffles paired with an on-trend leopard print make this midi skirt a winner, while the elasticized waist makes for easy pull-on styling when you're in a rush while getting ready for work in the morning.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$23 Walmart
Geo Crew Neck Sweater

While there's still the bite of winter in the air, that gives you more excuses to stock up on sweaters! And this one's a must have, with a multi-colored geo pattern in a relaxed fit. And with a 60/40 blend of cotton and acrylic, it's both warm and lightweight, and can last you a lifetime with good care. 

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$39 Walmart
Denim Overalls

If you haven't hopped on the overalls train yet, what are you waiting for? Maybe the right pair of denim overalls, which we're pretty sure are these ones. They're retro, relaxed, and still ready for anything, with just the right amount of weathering to make 'em look worn in.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$43 Walmart
Mock Neck Top with Ruched Sleeves

Everything is coming up daisies in this navy top with stylish balloon sleeves with just the right amount of ruching. A mock neck gives this blouse just a hint of professionalism, if you want to wear it to the office, but the fun print is all about play.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$20 Walmart
Crewneck Slouchy Sweater

Available in navy and bone, this sweater is the perfect compromise between lounge and casual. It's cozy enough to work for a stay-at-home day, but stylish enough to slip on when you're running errands or meeting friends for lunch. It's machine washable with a relaxed fit and an all over textured knit.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$28 Walmart
Long Cardigan

It's never too early to prepare for In-Between Weather, and this cardigan is the perfect solution for this phenomenon. It's got a lightweight knit in a linen blend with a relaxed fit, so it'll keep you warm when there's a chill in the air, but won't boil you on those days where the temps pick up a little.  

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$34 Walmart
Flare Cropped Dress Pants

A little bit dressy, a little bit fun and a lot of style, these cropped flares are the ideal wardrobe staple to take you from the office to happy hour, and wherever else the night may take you. They're polished and modern with a relaxed fit and a little bit of give, thanks to a smidge of spandex.

New Scoop Collection Launches at Walmart
$28 Walmart

Now that you have the wardrobe, how about some make-up to take your look fully into spring? Check out the beauty breakdowns for Lizzo and Alessandra Ambrosio at the 2020 Grammys!

