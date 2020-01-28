"Something happened with Dax and I early on where we decided we were never going to not be asked about our relationship," she shared. "So if we were going to talk about it, let's make sure we show the good, the bad, and the ugly and how we handle it. Let's not make it saccharin, and we really try hard to not make it saccharin, and we talk about the fact that we do fight, we do go to therapy, we dislike each other a lot sometimes."

While Justin assumes that the not liking each other phase of a relationship would become few and far between over the years, Kristin acknowledged that it never becomes easier. "In fact, we had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming," she shared. "It was about things around the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say I need your help with this. For those of you listening I'm telling this from my perspective, he's not here to defend himself."