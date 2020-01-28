Kate Middleton gave royal admirers a glimpse of her artistic side on Tuesday during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a tweed Dolce & Gabanna skirt suit, Gianvito Rossi's Piper 85 suede pumps and Mappin & Webb drop earrings. She was greeted by a young girl and received a bouquet of flowers. Once inside, the royal learned more about the National Portrait Gallery's creative arts workshops at the hospital. Through its hospital program, the Gallery brings workshops and artists to hospitals to help support the health, happiness and wellbeing of the children receiving treatment there.

During the workshop, Kate helped the children make sets and characters for their pop-up theaters. She also posed for pictures to help them practice their photography skills and chatted with the families there.

In addition, she received a "rag wreath" made from discarded pieces of fabric. According to Hello!, the item was a gift from a 10-year-old boy named Luke and his sister 4-year-old sister Savannah. Per the publication, Luke, who received an operation for a congenital heart condition when he was a newborn, has raised more than £14,000 for the hospital by selling these wreaths and through a number of other initiatives.