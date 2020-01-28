The Seasons premiere was a Bieber family affair.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were bursting with love for each other while making a rare red carpet appearance on Monday night in Los Angeles, marking their first joint red carpet as a married couple.

The pair couldn't take their hands off each other as they posed proudly for photos. The PDA came in heavy supply as the "Yummy" singer and the model smiled and laughed their way down the red carpet, stopping to hug and kiss for the cameras to show off their marital bliss. At one point, Justin placed his hands on either side of Hailey's face so they could briefly gaze at each other. Yes, it was adorable.

As for their fashion (you know this couple would turn looks), Justin arrived wearing a white long-sleeved thermal shirt with light pink pants, white sneakers, a black hat and a bejeweled chain necklace. For her part, Hailey wore a glittering black sleeveless dress with a midriff cutout and black heels.

Just after the premiere, Justin dropped his new single "Get Me," featuring Kehlani, and announced the name and release date of his new album Changes, out Feb. 14.