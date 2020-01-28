How to Fake Your Way Through Any Super Bowl Scenario

It's almost time for Super Bowl LIV!

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Now, everyone watches the Big Game for different reasons. Some tune in for the football; some watch for the Halftime Show and the commercials; and some take part for the array of delicious snacks guaranteed to be served at a Super Bowl party.

Whatever your motive is this year, it's important to be prepared for this Sunday and to have a good game plan. Just like the players, you'll want to be able to handle any Super Bowl scenario thrown your away. But don't worry! E! News is here to help you tackle them all.

So, check out the guide below to get game day ready. Whether you're a total pro who just wants to brush up on the basics or a bit of a rookie who needs a few talking points for this Sunday, there's something for everyone in this playbook.