The Real Housewives franchise is no stranger to cast shakeups. Season to season, ladies come and go, but rarely is there a shakeup as drastic (and course-correcting) as the one that happened between The Real Housewives of New York City season four and five—until now.

On Friday, Jan. 24, Vicki Gunvalson, an original cast member, announced her departure from The Real Housewives of Orange County. This wasn't really a surprise, considering the OG of the OC was demoted to "friend" status in season 14, had rough reunion and made it known she would not return to the series unless she was holding an orange as a series regular. Tamra Judge, who had been with the show since season three, followed with her exit announcement on Saturday, Jan. 25.

"It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on," Tamra posted on Instagram.