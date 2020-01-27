The tributes continue to pour in.

On Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other passengers aboard a helicopter were killed in an unthinkable tragedy. The support from celebrities and fans alike have been pouring in, and many are using the time to hold their loved ones close and grieve.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning to their faith in God to heal and show their support for the lives lost far too soon. Kim took to Instagram to show footage of a somber Sunday Service in honor of the athlete and the others who were killed in the accident. In attendance was Gospel musician Kirk Franklin and Chance the Rapper who both took the stage in an effort to bring some peace to the unfathomable situation.

"Midnight Sunday Service," Kim captioned a video of Kirk praying. "I needed to hear this." Kanye also took the stage to lead his choir in gospel songs and paying tribute to a legend.