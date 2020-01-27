New couple alert?!

It seems like we may have a new couple on our hands. Billie Eilish may have swept the 2020 Grammys, but during the after parties, it was Machine Gun Kelly and Noah Cyrus who were the real winners. The pair seemed to be quite the item during the Republic Records party. "They are holding hands and posing for photos together," an eyewitness confirmed to E! News. "They walked around party hand in hand."

During the Republic Records party, however, an eyewitness said the pair was very familiar with each other, and the two were spotted holding hands and posing for photos during entire event, before going outside together to smoke.

"They held hands as they arrived back inside the party and continued to be next to each other the entire time. It seemed like they were dating," the source shared with E! News. The pair spent the night bouncing around different Hollywood hot spots and were also spotted at the Sony Music Entertainment 2020 Post-Grammy Reception.