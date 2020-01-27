Overtime, he became Bryant's cheerleader. "I sat right behind his jump shot on the left hand side," he said. "I can see him going up and I can tell the first instant if it's going in."

"I remember the totality of how great a player he was," Nicholson added. "We'll think of him all the time and we'll miss him."

On Sunday, the 41-year-old superstar died when his helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California. The fatal accident killed all nine passengers on board, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant.