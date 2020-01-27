It's wedding time on 90 Day Fiancé. In the Sunday, Jan. 26 episode of the hit TLC reality series, two couples tied the knot, while others, well, they fought. Anny was offered a blank check from Bryson's grandmother, Mursel made a splashy return and Mike wondered what he should do about Natalie. Let's break it down, with the most dramatic first: Robert and Anny.

After their brewery blowout, Robert knew he was wrong and apologized to Anny by way of some red pumps. When she asked how much they were, he told her it didn't matter. That's the answer she wanted to hear after all those squabbles about money. Robert told Anny he was out of line and his goal is to make her happy. If that's his goal, perhaps he should've given it a second thought when he agreed to go to brunch with Ben and Stephanie, Bryson's grandparents.