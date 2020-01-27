Still not over the 2020 Grammys? We're with you!

On Sunday, the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards brought the biggest names in music together under one roof for a night of epic celebrations. Featuring some history-making moments from first-time nominee Billie Eilish and tons of head-turning red carpet moments, this year's Grammys were easily one for the books.

And, of course, it's not the Grammys without some memorable performances. Nominees Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Tyler the Creator, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello and more each took the stage to deliver high-energy renditions of their hit songs, leaving us speechless and glued to our screens.

It was also a night of moving movements. Starting the night off with an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant, Usher and FKA twigs joined forces for an electrifying Prince medley to honor the late singer. Nipsey Hussle was also celebrated with a star-studded tribute led by John Legend and DJ Khaled. For her return to the Grammys stage, Demi Lovato held back tears as she delivered a powerful performance of her new song "Anyone," which was written days before her near-fatal overdose in 2018.