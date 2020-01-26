Someone you loved? More like someone you rebuffed!

While he was nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 Grammys, it seems not everyone knows who Lewis Capaldi is just yet.

During the ceremony on Sunday night, the 23-year-old Scottish crooner took to Twitter to reveal that another attendee thought he was a seat filler hired for the event and wanted to take his seat. Yes, one of the "Song of the Year" nominees was believed to be a seat filler.

"A lady at the grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom," Lewis tweeted, adding six laughing-crying emojis...which yes, six of those laughing-crying emojis definitely is the appropriate amount of emojis for the occasion. Don't you agree?