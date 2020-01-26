Nobody but these two could deliver a performance like this!

During Sunday night's 2020 Grammys, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani didn't waste any time in bringing some serious romance to the stage.

After a brief introduction from host Alicia Keys, the power couple came together to perform their latest song "Nobody But You."

Blake looked handsome in a classic suit as he played the guitar. As for Gwen, she switched up her red carpet look by wearing a heart filled white dress with a matching headband.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me," the couple sang while holding hands. "I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Lookin' in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you." Their performance ended with Blake bowing down to his leading lady and the two embracing for a kiss.