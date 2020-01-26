Priyanka Chopra is paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in a special way.

The 2020 Grammys are all about the music, and the top players in the business wowed on the red carpet on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. However, tonight's annual ceremony wasn't only focused on the music, as news broke earlier in the day that Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter had passed away in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Many took to the star-studded ceremony to pay their respects to the NBA legend, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Common and Chopra.

The Isn't It Romantic actress made sure to honor the basketball icon in a special and unique way.

Instead of only sharing a heartwarming message about Bryant on social media, the actress also took a moment to style her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger.