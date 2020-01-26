by Brett Malec | Sun., 26 Jan. 2020 5:09 PM
There's no date night like music's biggest night!
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid looked so in love while walking the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday night. The "Future Nostalgia" singer and her man were all smiles while posing for pics as they made their way into the show holding hands at L.A.'s Staples Center.
The 24-year-old Brit beauty and little brother of Gigi and Bella were the epitome of a coordinating couple in complimenting black and white outfits. Lip looked stunning in a simple ivory white skirt paired with a matching corset top. She completed her sophisticated monochromatic ensemble with a classic diamond necklace.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Meanwhile, Hadid, 20, looked dapper in black pants, a black jacket, white collared shirt and plain black tie.
Lipa was a big winner at last year's Grammy Awards. She took home awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity."
Scroll down to see even more celebrity couples at the 2020 Grammy Awards!
E!'s coverage of the 2020 Grammys begins Monday on Eonline.com!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The singer and hilarious model, and one of our favorite couple's ever, brought their A-game.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Damn! The hot couple brought down the red carpet with red hot ensembles.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The singer makes her red carpet debut alongside boyfriend Sean Sticks Larkin.
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Iggy Pop, who will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight, beams alongside his wife during the pre-ceremony festivities.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The JoBro and his lovely wife stopped to take a few pics before heading into the awards.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The "New Rules" singer and her boyfriend sizzled on the carpet.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Grammy-nominated Vida artist and his wife look glam ahead of the ceremony.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
We're a "Sucker" for seeing the Jonas Brothers star alongside his Game of Thrones lovebird.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The precious couple turned plenty of heads when they arrived on the carpet. Nick Jonas, alongside his brothers, could also be going home with a Grammys trophy tonight for Pop Duo/Group Performance!
Article continues below
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The A-list duo looked glamorous as they arrived at the Staples Center.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The musician, who is up tonight for Best Alternative Music Album, was in a Good Place alongside Jameela Jamil on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
While Flume lost out to The Chemical Brothers for this year's Best Dance/Electronica Album, he still was a winner on the red carpet with his girlfriend by his side.
Article continues below
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
You may not recognize Finneas O'Connell, but you've definitely heard his beats.
The talented producer is the older brother of Billie Eilish and scooped up two Grammy Awards tonight for producing and engineering When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
So, it's been an exciting night for the Grammy-winner, but it was made even better by having his girlfriend, YouTube star Claudia Sulewski, by his side.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Before collecting three Grammy trophies, Gary Clark Jr. posed with his wife, model Nicole Trunfio, for the photographers.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The Christian rock artist and his wife bring edgy fashion to the red carpet.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
John Hill—who is up for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical—posed on the carpet with his lovely lady.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Best Contemporary Christian Music Song nominee and his love flash a smile for the paparazzi.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The couple took a moment to shine in the spotlight before heading into the show, where Andrew Ripp could win Best Contemporary Christian Music Song for "Rescue Me," which he co-wrote.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The country star and Nashville songwriter, who recently got engaged, wowed on the carpet together.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Oklahoma artist eyes a win for Best Americana Album tonight, but for now only has eyes for his lovely wife on the red carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The legendary rock star and his wife arrive at the 2020 Grammys, with the musician hoping to take home his second Grammys trophy for Best Music Film tonight.
Article continues below
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The three-time Gospel Album nominee and his wife look absolutely regal at the Staples Center.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The contemporary Christian artist steps out with his love on the red carpet.
How cute are all those couples?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?