by McKenna Aiello | Sun., 26 Jan. 2020 4:53 PM
This just in: Tyler, the Creator's 2020 Grammys ensemble caused an earfquake.
So much could be said about the rapper's red carpet look at tonight's ceremony, but we'll let the photos tell the full story. Tyler, who is nominated for Best Rap Album, channeled his inner bellhop in a look that really needs your undivided attention.
The bubblegum pink suit came complete with a matching suitcase (he is a bellhop, after all), a red hat and white gloves. When Tyler, 28, walked out onto the red carpet he opened the suitcase to reveal its contents.
Drumroll, please...
Just a bunch of clothes, presumably from Tyler's Golf le Fleur line.
We have so many questions, but we're not sure there are answers. Perhaps that's the point. Perhaps we're better off not knowing. Experience Tyler's Grammys journey for yourself in our gallery below:
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Don't keep us waiting, Tyler.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
A perfectly packed suitcase? We'll take it.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
One more without sunglasses for good measure.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
But what is the meaning?
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
A king.
E!'s coverage of the 2020 Grammys begins Monday on Eonline.com!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?