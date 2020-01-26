Little Big Town Shares Why Their Song "The Daughters" Made Them Cry

Little Big Town is getting a little real about their latest album.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, E! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic exclusively caught up with the band on the red carpet to chat about their song "The Daughters," which is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at tonight's ceremony.

The ensemble, who were all decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, revealed how special this album was to them, including the fact that they produced it themselves.

Bandmate Jimi Westbrook shared that the band wasn't "really planning on [producing] it" but that they, "just started working on some songs we were writing over the past couple of years and sixteen songs later, we kinda looked at each other like, I think we're doing this on our own."

The most emotional performance on the album seemed to be the same one the crew is up for tonight, with Karen Fairchild saying that singing the song brought her to tears.