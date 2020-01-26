Little Big Town Shares Why Their Song "The Daughters" Made Them Cry

breaking! Kobe Bryant Dead at 41: Athletes & Hollywood Pay Tribute
by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., 26 Jan. 2020 4:49 PM

Little Big Town is getting a little real about their latest album.

At the 2020 Grammy AwardsE! News correspondent Giuliana Rancic exclusively caught up with the band on the red carpet to chat about their song "The Daughters," which is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at tonight's ceremony.

The ensemble, who were all decked out in Dolce & Gabbana, revealed how special this album was to them, including the fact that they produced it themselves.

Bandmate Jimi Westbrook shared that the band wasn't "really planning on [producing] it" but that they, "just started working on some songs we were writing over the past couple of years and sixteen songs later, we kinda looked at each other like, I think we're doing this on our own."

The most emotional performance on the album seemed to be the same one the crew is up for tonight, with Karen Fairchild saying that singing the song brought her to tears.

When asked why, she said it was from, "Wanting to capture that emotion that we need champions for little girls. We still need them."

She went on to add, "Every day, we still talk about equality, equal pay, equal play and we want this next generation to grow up with that confidence that they can do anything. They there's no ceiling to their dreams.

Westbrook chimed in that it brought him to tears as well, saying, "Pass after pass I was sitting there and feeling the emotion of it."

We're keeping our eyes peeled to see if the country group will take home the hardware on music's biggest night.

We'll also be glued to our screens as artists like Billie Eilishand Lizzoperform on stage, guaranteeing that the award ceremony is a must-see.

E!'s coverage of the 2020 Grammys begins Monday on Eonline.com!

