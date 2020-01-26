Rosalía is a winner!

When the Spanish singer arrived on the red carpet at the 62nd Grammy Awards, held on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, to speak with E! News' Ryan Seacrest, it had already been revealed that she'd won the Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for El Mal Querer, as the category was one of many awarded during the lengthy Premiere Ceremony, held prior to the live telecast.

And heading into the ceremony, the Best New Artist nominee stands poised to make plenty of Grammys history. For starters, her inclusion in the category marks the first time an artist who sings entirely in Spanish has ever been nominated.

"It's crazy," she told Seacrest. "I'm so grateful. I feel so grateful."

When asked what she believed her historic nomination meant, in a larger sense, she said, "I think that music has soul. It doesn't matter which language you're using, right? I think it also means that people are more open to receive different proposals, it doesn't matter the language. And people are open to receive other cultures, and I think that's great."