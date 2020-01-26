It's been nearly a year since the death of South L.A. native and rapper Nipsey Hussle, but his memory lives on.

Ahead of the the 2020 Grammys, the rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, posthumously won the award for Best Rap Performance. His longtime love Lauren London, who has kept a relatively low profile since his March 2019 death, was on hand to accept the coveted trophy. "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal vessel," she said. "Nip did it not just for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to speak his truth, give his wisdom and something we will forever be able to live with."

London was also joined by his grandmother, Margaret Boutte. "I wanted to thank all of you for showing all the love that I have felt for him all of his life and always will live in my heart," Boutte added. "Thank you, thank you."