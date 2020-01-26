Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Wins Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammys

Lil Nas X is already a Grammy winner and the big show hasn't even started yet!

The rapper and Billy Ray Cyrus' ubiquitous hit "Old Town Road" won the Best Music Video category at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the recording Academy announced Sunday.

The 20-year old beat out fellow nominees The Chemical Brothers' "We've Got to Try This," Gary Clark Jr.'s "This Land," FKA twigs' "Cellophane" and Tove Lo's "Glad He's Gone."

Lil Nas X took to Twitter to celebrate, writing, "THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!"